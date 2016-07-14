There's a supercut of every Pokémon reference in hip-hop, and there are way more than we imagined

With “Pokémon Go” sweeping the world and disrupting the basic tenets of society, Genius put together a supercut of notable hip-hop song that namedrop Pokémon.
It includes everyone from Ice Cube, to A$AP Rocky, to Kreayshawn. And it makes sense. Rappers, like everyone else, love Pokémon. Wiz Khalifa and Soulja Boy have been posting about “Pokémon Go” on social media since the game was released last week.
Here’s the supercut.
Enjoy:
NOW WATCH: This 19-year-old gymnast is already one of the best ever, and she’s about to blow up at the Olympics
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.