There's a supercut of every Pokémon reference in hip-hop, and there are way more than we imagined

With “Pokémon Go” sweeping the world and disrupting the basic tenets of society, Genius put together a supercut of notable hip-hop song that namedrop Pokémon.

It includes everyone from Ice Cube, to A$AP Rocky, to Kreayshawn. And it makes sense. Rappers, like everyone else, love Pokémon. Wiz Khalifa and Soulja Boy have been posting about “Pokémon Go” on social media since the game was released last week.

Here’s the supercut.

Enjoy:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.