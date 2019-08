This is the moment Pokémon GO fans have been waiting for since Summer 2016. Niantic has finally announced the release of Gen 2 Pokémon into the wild. Along with the new Pokémon are a number of enhancements to the app and new items that will affect how you play. Here’s everything you need to know.

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.