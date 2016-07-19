People are selling their high level 'Pokémon GO' accounts for hundreds of dollars

Looking for a quick and dirty way to level up in “Pokémon GO?”

Buy someone else’s account.

Even though the game is just over a week old, high level “Pokémon GO” players are selling access to their accounts on sites like eBay and Craigslist for up to hundreds of dollars.

A level 18 account with a Charizard is currently listed on Craiglist for $350, for example. “Trying to sell this account,” the seller writes. “Lost interest in the game. Many 1k+ CP pokemon Email for details.”

Hieu Huynh, a 21-year-old college sophomore, told The Wall Street Journal that he paid $100 for a level 12 account.

Accounts listed on eBay include a level 13 for $70, a level 15 for $100, and a level 20 with “CP rare

Pokémon” for $200.

Selling, or “flipping,” advanced accounts is nothing new in the gaming world, so it was only a matter of time before people started doing it for “Pokémon GO.”

