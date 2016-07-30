'Pokémon Go' just completely changed where groups of certain Pokémon appear

Since “Pokémon GO” was released earlier this month, many players have observed that certain Pokémon tend to always spawn in specific locations.

These “nests” mean that you can go to a certain area and consistently catch the same Pokémon. In New York City, for example, players constantly see Duduos, Pinsirs, and Zubats.

On Friday afternoon, people started noticing that nests of Pokémon had changed.



Niantic appears to have just changed Pokémon “nests” around the world. Electrabuzz is the new Pinsir in NYC pic.twitter.com/dggdMP3Hz1 — Alex Heath (@alexeheath) July 29, 2016

For example, Pinsirs used to be everywhere in Central Park:

But now Electrabuzz spawns everywhere!

New York City isn’t the only place where Pokémon nests have changed. There used to be tons of Electrabuzz sightings in Santa Monica, California.



But as of Friday, Electrabuzz is nowhere to be found.

We used PokéVision, a site that shows exactly where

Pokémon appear in “Pokémon GO” in real time on a map, to see this data. While not affiliated with Niantic (the company behind the game), PokéVision analyses the game’s data to show where Pokémon are spawning around the world.

It’s been 100% accurate in all of our tests, and millions of people have used it since became available last week.

The most compelling evidence that “Pokémon GO” has changed where creatures spawn is this area of Sacramento County, California that used to be Dratini nest.



Now it’s all Eevees:

Another Dratini nest was replaced with Eevees in Arizona:

While not every “nest” has changed around the world, many of them appear to now spawn different creatures than before.

PokeVision Brooklyn’s Prospect Park used to be a Jigglypuff nest. Now it’s a Vulpix hot spot.

We’ve reached out to Niantic for comment and will update this story if we get a response.

