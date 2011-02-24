PokerStars.net Evokes Facebook, YouTube And Twitter In ESPN Ads

Clever ad from PokerStars.net in the most recent ESPN The Magazine. It certainly grabs your attention with the use of prominent logo / font-types and it evokes the social appeal of online game-play.



Furthermore, those logos are recognisable enough that it will attract readers otherwise uninterested in poker (such as myself). And whether or not it is true (I wouldn’t know!), the suggests that PokerStars.net is integrated into the major social platforms: Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

