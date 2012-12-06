The 13 Poker Concepts That Every Investor Needs To Know

Photo: Photoshopped by Business Insider, Photos from Wikimedia Commons

Many of the most famous names on Wall Street count poker as one of their favourite hobbies. David Einhorn, Steve Cohen, Steve Schonfeld, and Carl Ichan are among the plethora of top investors who also happen to be card sharks.Many people think that poker is a game of luck, and that the dealer plays the biggest role in determining a player’s fate. However, evidence points to just the opposite.



At the 2010 World Series of Poker, Steven Levitt of Freakonimics, along with Thomas J. Miles, performed a study on the correlation between a player’s level of skill and his or her ROI. The two economists found that high-skilled players averaged a 30 per cent return while all others averaged a 15 per cent loss. This suggests that poker is not a game of luck, but rather, a test of skill.

In fact, Wall Street firms like Toro Trading believe poker skills are transferable to trading, and have incorporated poker into their training program. Pat McCauley, who leads Toro’s training program, says, “We are trying to teach people how to be good decision-makers under uncertainty. It’s not the stereotypical stuff with bluffing — it’s real science.”

We’ve compiled a list of the poker truths that double as useful advice for investors.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.