Poker Domains To Be Reactivated So Players Can Get Their Money Back

The Justice Department says it has reached an agreement that will allow Poker Stars and Full Tilt Poker to reactivate their seized websites, so that U.S. poker players with cash on account can get their money back.The FBI seized the domains on Friday and indicted 11 people will fraud and illegal gambling charges.



Players were not targeted by the prosecution, but they did have millions of dollars in bank accounts that were also seized by the Feds.

This is a pretty generous move by a government that hates gambling so much.

