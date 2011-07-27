Bill Ackman And Whitney Tilson Throw Awesome Poker Party With Free Massages

Photo: Courtesy of Bloomberg

Last night Wall Streeters converged on Park Avenue to play poker for a non-profit called Reach.Pershing Square’s Bill Ackman was there, but crashed out quickly.



“I want to lose quickly so I can get home and see my kid,” he told Bloomberg.

Whitney Tilson, who is a co-founder of Reach, played too.

“Massage therapists offered back rubs to the players and waiters brought them drinks and heaping plates of pasta,” according to Bloomberg.

And the prizes — from trips to Kenya and St Martin, to golf packages — were amazing!

