Bill Ackman And Whitney Tilson Throw Awesome Poker Party With Free Massages

Photo: Courtesy of Bloomberg
Last night Wall Streeters converged on Park Avenue to play poker for a non-profit called Reach.Pershing Square’s Bill Ackman was there, but crashed out quickly.
“I want to lose quickly so I can get home and see my kid,” he told Bloomberg.
Whitney Tilson, who is a co-founder of Reach, played too.
“Massage therapists offered back rubs to the players and waiters brought them drinks and heaping plates of pasta,” according to Bloomberg.
And the prizes — from trips to Kenya and St Martin, to golf packages — were amazing!
Last year's winner Jason Mudrick of Mudrick Capital Management, with his fiancee Stephanie Sieber, who made it to the final round
Darius Sepassi (left) of Highstar Capital won a lunch with Seth Klarman, and Chris Brumbach of Pine River won a lunch with Bill Ackman
John and Michael Sabat; John is a portfolio manager at SAC Capital and Michael, who helped organise the event, begins at Sanford Bernstein next week
Pershing Square analyst Marius Adamski beside his boss Bill Ackman (huge donor to Reach), and Jeffrey Sloves of JonesTrading
Tournament winner Stephen Susano, who's in alternative investments, chose a seat at the 2012 World Series of Poker as his prize.
