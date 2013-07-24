Six Brilliant Hedge Fund Managers Played In A Secret Poker Tournament Last Night

Last night, six of Wall Street’s brightest hedge fund managers met at the Borgata in Atlantic City for a secret charity poker tournament sponsored by Bloomberg.



The event was called “Poker Night On Wall Street” and was hosted by Bloomberg TV’s Trish Regan. You’ll be able to watch the whole thing in August, but we’ve got a few details for you now.

There was a $50,000 buy-in and all told the event raised over $300,000 for charity. David Einhorn (Greenlight Capital), Steve Kuhns (Pine River Investments), John Rogers (Ariel Investments), Jim Chanos (Kynikos Associates), Mario Gabelli (Gabelli Asset Management), and Bill Perkins (Skylar Capital) all participated.

We imagine it got colourful. The last time David Einhorn and Bill Perkins played in a tournament together was during last month’s World Series of Poker. Perkins bumped Einhorn from the tournament, and according to Bloomberg, he was loud about it.

Perkins shouted “Leeeeeeeeroy Jeeeeeeeenkins” in reference to the World of Warcraft meme as he turned over a pair of aces to beat Einhorn’s ace-jack combo.

If you’ve never seen the meme, you can watch a video below. In the meantime, you can look forward to seeing all these Wall Streeters face off on TV in a few weeks.

