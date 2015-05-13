This 26-year-old accidentally signed up for a poker tournament and won $973,683

26 year-old Brooklyn native Asher Conniff recently won a massive sum of money playing in an online poker tournament that he actually entered by accident. Conniff meant to sign up for a different tournament, but by mistake, he registered for one that conflicted with a planned family vacation to Europe.

When he found out he couldn’t get a refund on his buy-in, Conniff backed out of the family trip and went ahead with the tournament he hadn’t intended on entering. It turned out to be a very wise financial decision. After he won that tournament, he became eligible for the World Poker Tour World Championship, which he won. Conniff walked away with a pot worth more than $US973,000.

Produced by Graham Flanagan



