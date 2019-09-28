OTT streaming service PokerGo launches original docuseries about the shady origins of poker and its greatest players

REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus Jonathan Duhamel of Canada stacks chips as he plays against John Racener of the U.S. in the finals of World Series of Poker Main Event at the Rio hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Nevada November 8, 2010.

Poker Central’s streaming service PokerGo on Saturday will air the first episode of a new docuseries about the gaming industry and its key players.

The series will feature details about the lives of legendary players like gangster Benny Binion, PokerGo told Business Insider.

Episodes will also take viewers inside the mysterious and violent history of Sin City.

PokerGo, an OTT subscription services that streams live poker events from around the world, announced Friday that it will launch an original, six-part documentary to give viewers and inside look at the gaming industry and its origins.

The series, “Legends of the Game,” takes an in-depth look at the history of poker as far back as the opening of Il Ridotto, which is known as the first modern casino, Poker Central, the company that owns PokerGo, told Business Insider.

“The history of poker has birthed some incredible stories that have shaped the world of gambling today,” Sampson Simmons, Poker Central president, said in a statement. “Our goal is to share these compelling stories to an audience of poker fans and beyond in a way that has never been done before.”

The first episode will premier Saturday and detail the life of gangster and poker icon Benny Binion ahead of the release of “Blood Aces,” an upcoming film based on the book about his crimes and pivotal role in shaping the culture of Las Vegas.

New episodes will be available to stream on PokerGo for the subsequent five Saturdays, each one exploring a new poker legend.

Stu Ungar, for instance, will be the focal point for the second episode. Ungar is a three-time World Series of Poker Main Event champion, one of only two people to win the title that many times, but his career was cut short when he died at the age of 45 after struggling with personal problems and drug use, according to Poker Central.

Another episode will feature David “Chip” Reese, one of the players with the best cash game skills. Yet another will centre on the evolution of Sin City from a desert backwater of mobs and violence to a thriving tourist destination.

The show will also explore the mysterious origins of the game, which are hard to track since they spanned continents and often involved con artists and unprovable stories.

Watch the exclusive trailer here.

Watch a clip from the first episode here.

