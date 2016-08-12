Video shows hundreds of Pokémon being air dropped by US Air Force C-17s

On July 6, 2016, millions took to the streets to capture Pokémon in the hit game Pokémon GO. But how did the Pokémon get there?

A short video by YouTuber “Nixolas” offers one possible answer — they were air dropped to various locations but US Air Force C-17s.

The video shows hundreds of the most common pokemon crowding into the behemoth transport planes and getting dumped out: A possible explanation for why Pidgeys are so common.

Watch below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

