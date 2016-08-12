Video shows hundreds of Pokémon being air dropped by US Air Force C-17s

Nixolas via YouTubeOne possible explanation.
On July 6, 2016, millions took to the streets to capture Pokémon in the hit game Pokémon GO. But how did the Pokémon get there?
A short video by YouTuber “Nixolas” offers one possible answer — they were air dropped to various locations but US Air Force C-17s.
The video shows hundreds of the most common pokemon crowding into the behemoth transport planes and getting dumped out: A possible explanation for why Pidgeys are so common.
Watch below:
