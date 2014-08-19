The Pokemon Trading Card Game Is Coming To Apple's IPad

It’s time to dust off your old deck and brush up on Charizard’s powers, because Pokemon’s popular trading card game is coming to Apple’s iPad.

While most people associate Pokemon with the popular Game Boy video games or the TV show, the “Pokemon Trading Card Game” is actually a popular collectible card game that helped fuel sales of the physical trading cards.

News of an iPad version of the “Pokemon Trading Card Game” first came from Twitter user Josh Wittenkeller, who posted a screenshot showing the “Pokemon Trading Card Game” running on an iPad a few days ago.

The Pokemon Company has since confirmed that the iPad game is real, according to Polygon, though no release date was announced.

The game’s development could be in response to the popularity of the new “Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft” collectible card game released by Blizzard, the studio behind the massive “World of Warcraft” franchise. Since its debut, Hearthstone’s iPad version has broken into the App Store’s top five highest-grossing apps.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.