Nintendo's original 'Pokemon' games are returning in a huge way after 20 years

“Pokemon” was one of my favourite video games growing up.

Nintendo released two versions for Game Boy in the 1990s, so my brother and I split the pair: He got “Pokemon Red Version,” and I got “Pokemon Blue Version.”

Those games were incredibly addictive. We’d play them constantly in the car, at night, and on family vacations. I was so eager to capture and raise all 150 Pokemon.

Today Pokemon is a multi-billion dollar franchise that is second only to Mario, at least in terms of its lucrative success.

But if you’re feeling nostalgic for those old experiences — like choosing your first Pokemon from Professor Oak or discovering a Pikachu in the bushes for the first time — you don’t need to dig through keepsake boxes in your parents’ basement.

The Pokemon Company on Thursday announced that it’s going to re-release the classic “Pokemon” games for the Nintendo 3DS handheld on February 27, 2016, in versions Red, Blue, and Yellow (a special edition of the game).

By no coincidence, this is exactly 20 years after those games first launched in Japan.

Nintendo will sell all three titles as digital downloads in the 3DS eShop.

Like the original “Pokeman” games, you’ll be able to trade Pokemon with friends. Thankfully, however, you won’t need that clunky old Game Link Cable: You can trade Pokemon with anyone over a wireless connection.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.