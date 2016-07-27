On the lunch menu at British broadcaster ITV: 'Pokémon Go'

ITV ITV canteen menu.

If the world hasn’t hit peak “Pokémon Go” yet, then surely we are close?

ITV, the UK’s biggest ad-funded broadcaster, is the latest to jump on the bandwagon, with its staff canteen literally serving up a slice of the Nintendo phenomenon this week.

Business Insider has seen the menu (pictured above), which has created ripples of excitement at ITV’s London headquarters.

The company does a least have an ulterior motive: its children’s channel CITV broadcasts “Pokémon the Series: XYZ” every Saturday at 12pm.

Make mine a “Pokémon Ball Pizza” with a side of “Onyx Onion Rings.”

