On the lunch menu at British broadcaster ITV: 'Pokémon Go'

ITVITV canteen menu.
If the world hasn’t hit peak “Pokémon Go” yet, then surely we are close?
ITV, the UK’s biggest ad-funded broadcaster, is the latest to jump on the bandwagon, with its staff canteen literally serving up a slice of the Nintendo phenomenon this week.
Business Insider has seen the menu (pictured above), which has created ripples of excitement at ITV’s London headquarters.
The company does a least have an ulterior motive: its children’s channel CITV broadcasts “Pokémon the Series: XYZ” every Saturday at 12pm.
Make mine a “Pokémon Ball Pizza” with a side of “Onyx Onion Rings.”
