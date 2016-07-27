The 'Pokémon Go' Plus watch has been delayed until September

Pokémon Go The Pokémon Go Plus.

“Pokémon Go” fans have been told they will have to wait until September before they can get their hands on a new wearable device called the Pokémon Go Plus.

The device, expected to retail at $34.99 (£26.70), was due to launch at the end of July but with August fast approaching Nintendo announced on Twitter that the launch of Pokémon Go Plus has been pushed back by over a month.

“The #PokemonGO Plus accessory will arrive in Sept. instead of the originally expected end of July. Thanks for your patience, Trainers!” Nintendo UK tweeted on Wednesday morning.

The wearable device allows “Pokémon Go” players to play the game without having to carry their smartphone in their hand permanently — something that has attracted the attention of thieves and led to a number of accidents.

The Pokémon Go Plus connects to an iPhone or Android device via Bluetooth and notifies the wearer about events in the game, including when a pokémon is nearby. It does this with an LED light and a vibration.

When the user is alerted to the presence of a nearby pokémon they can press an illuminated green button on the device to throw a Pokéball at the pokémon and catch it.

The Pokémon Go Plus will also blink and vibrate when users are within close range of a PokéStop — a place where they can pick up Pokéballs and other useful items. However, it looks as though they will have to get their phone out to collect items at a Pokéstop.

