Pokémon Go is having a big Valentine's Day event -- here's everything that's happening

Niantic Clefairy (left) and Chansey (right) are two monsters that will be easy to catch starting on Wednesday.

“Pokémon Go” is having its first big event of 2017, celebrating Valentine’s Day with a slew of perks for players.

Those perks include more of the all-important “candy,” as well as a higher chance of capturing pink-coloured Pokémon, plus a more powerful Lure Module for capturing Pokémon. It’s all in the spirit of the holiday.

Without further ado, here are the details, taken from “‘Pokémon Go” developer Niantic’s blog.

From February 8, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. PST to February 15, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. PST:



“Players will receive double the amount of Candy when catching, hatching and transferring Pokémon.”

“Buddy Pokémon will find Candy twice as fast for their Trainers.”

Lure Modules, which attract Pokémon, will now last for six hours instead of 30 minutes. Love is in the air, it seems.

You’ll have a higher chance of catching pink Pokémon, including Chansey, Porygon, and Clefairy.

Similarly, pink baby Pokémon like Cleffa, Igglybuff, and Smoochum — three of the newest additions to the game — will have a higher chance of hatching from eggs.

It’s true that “Pokémon Go” isn’t quite the fad that it once was. But in January 2017, the app analytics firm Sensor Tower reported that the game has passed $1 billion in revenue in the 7 months or so since its July 2016 launch, which is no small feat. Big events like this stand to bring players back into the fold and bump up that revenue even further.

Not to mention that countries like South Korea are only getting the game now, making this a welcome rolling out of the red (or pink, given the holiday) carpet for new players.

