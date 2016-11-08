Pokémon GO could be adding way more Pokémon soon -- here's what we know

“Pokémon GO” has been a huge hit since its launch in July 2016, but there really haven’t been many major updates to the game. We’ve only see Buddy Pokémon, daily updates and even a Halloween-themed event. The people behind the Pokémon GO community “The Silph Road” have now uncovered some clues in the code to the game’s first big update with the release of Gen 2 characters. Here’s everything we know so far.

