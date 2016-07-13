Get the update to the 'Pokémon Go' app that fixes crashes and the other most annoying glitches

Fans of “Pokémon Go,” rejoice: There’s a new update to the game available for iPhone and Android that promises to fix some of the problems in the game, including patching up what some experts thought was a security flaw with Google accounts.

The major fixes promised by developer Niantic include:

Fewer glitches causing crashes.

Fewer forced log-outs, meaning fewer times you’ll have to re-enter your password.

Better stability for when you’re using a Pokémon Trainer Club account, versus a Google account — a big complaint for people who didn’t want to login with their Google credentials.

Fixed the “Google account scope,” whereby Google was automatically granting the game “full access” to content like your email, though Niantic later clarified that it wasn’t looking at users’ private data.

And while the update doesn’t mention server stability, which was a huge sticking point for players, it’s definitely gotten better over the last few days.

“Again, we are humbled by the overwhelming response,” Niantic writes in the update release notes about the game’s status as an overnight sensation. It’s been less than a week since it launched in the United States, and it’s already topping charts.

All in all, these are some much-needed fixes that will cause players way fewer headaches. So go ahead and update now, and keep on catching ’em all.

