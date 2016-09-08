Pokémon Go players have walked far enough to reach the sun from Neptune

Niantic, the company that makes Pokémon Go, announced some amazing numbers at the Apple event Wednesday.
John Hanke, CEO of Niantic, said at Apple’s iPhone event that players have covered a whopping 4.6 billion kilometers since the game’s July 6 release.
For reference, the distance from the sun to Neptune is just under 4.5 billion kilometers. Neptune is the eighth — and farthest — planet from the sun
It took NASA probe Voyager 2 12 years to cover that distance. Pokémon Go players did it in two months.
NOW WATCH: This incredibly simple trick fixes your iPhone if it’s acting slow — and it takes less than 30 seconds
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.