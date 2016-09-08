Pokémon Go players have walked far enough to reach the sun from Neptune

Niantic, the company that makes Pokémon Go, announced some amazing numbers at the Apple event Wednesday.

John Hanke, CEO of Niantic, said at Apple’s iPhone event that players have covered a whopping 4.6 billion kilometers since the game’s July 6 release.

For reference, the distance from the sun to Neptune is just under 4.5 billion kilometers. Neptune is the eighth — and farthest — planet from the sun

It took NASA probe Voyager 2 12 years to cover that distance. Pokémon Go players did it in two months.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.