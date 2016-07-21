Use this helpful tool to quickly advance in 'Pokémon GO'

Any experienced “Pokémon GO” player will tell you that the key to quickly levelling up your trainer is to evolve a bunch of Pokémon while using an item called a Lucky Egg.

Evolving a Pokémon normally earns you 500 XP points, making it one of the most lucrative actions you can do in the game. Under the influence of a Lucky Egg, those points double to 1,000 XP per evolution.

A website called PidgeyCalc helps you figure out exactly when to evolve a batch of Pokémon and the number of XP points you’ll gain with a Lucky Egg. It will even tell you when you should hold off on evolving and catch more creatures instead.

For those looking to not waste a bunch of Pidgeys and Weedles, it’s a must-use tool.

Pidgeys are one of the most common Pokémon in the game, and they’re great to evolve because they only need 12 candies. On PidgeyCalc, I entered how many Pidgeys I had along with the number of candies I had to evolve with.



The tool told me that I shouldn’t transfer any Pidgeys to Professor Willow for more candies. It also told me the number of XP points I’d gain evolving with a Lucky Egg and the amount of time it will take per evolution.

A Lucky Egg only lasts 30 minutes, so this is helpful information for maximizing the number of evolutions you can perform for double XP points.

Lets try again with some Weedles.

Guess I need to keep hunting for now.

You can try the tool with plenty of other Pokémon (including the rarer ones) you’ve been stockpiling to see when you should batch evolve.



