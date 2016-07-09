15 tips and tricks to master 'Pokémon GO,' the hottest game in the world

The Pokemon Company

The gym at Madison Square Park shames me.

There's no way to battle in gyms -- the places on your map with the massive Pokémon hovering over them, that look like some sort of futuristic cone -- without getting to level five. So, how's best to get there quickly?

Some quick tips:

-Tap on every PokéStop you can. When they're blue, they have items in them, and you get a little bit of experience, which helps out a ton in the early goings. You can return to Pokéstops over and over, and they flip over pretty quickly (about five minutes as far as we can tell).

-As you walk around, you may feel your phone vibrate. That means a Pokémon is near! Tap it, swipe to throw a Poké Ball at it, and it's yours. You'll get a lot of experience for doing this, so do it as often as possible.

-If you feel like spending money, you can use it to buy Lucky Eggs from the in-game store. A Lucky Egg will double the amount of experience you get for 30 minutes, so if you have one, use it before you start doing all of the above.