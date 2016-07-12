Pokemon Go servers are down for some players -- and they're not happy

Photo: Getty Images

It appears that Pokemon Go servers are down for some regions.

Here’s a look at my app as of 7.45am AEST.

Players are already on Twitter expressing their despair.

Me and @amy_alex00 walking around while the #PokemonGO servers are down like pic.twitter.com/an8zPDbfO1 — tom (@_tomfr) July 11, 2016

https://twitter.com/TechyFolks/status/752604974220189696

https://twitter.com/Moe_Badi/status/752606670082154496

https://twitter.com/_jessicanelson/status/752608263561056256

Pokemon GO servers are trash today. — 100T Nadeshot (@Nadeshot) July 11, 2016

https://twitter.com/CutzyGaming/status/752612869691367429

https://twitter.com/CatchEmAlI/status/752323806031671296

Me when the Pokemon GO servers are down pic.twitter.com/XXYmWyPle0 — Tommo (@TommoTheCabbit) July 11, 2016

https://twitter.com/CatchthemalI/status/752503935139737601

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.