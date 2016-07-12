Pokemon Go servers are down for some players -- and they're not happy

It appears that Pokemon Go servers are down for some regions.
Here’s a look at my app as of 7.45am AEST.
Players are already on Twitter expressing their despair.
Me and @amy_alex00 walking around while the #PokemonGO servers are down like pic.twitter.com/an8zPDbfO1
— tom (@_tomfr) July 11, 2016
https://twitter.com/TechyFolks/status/752604974220189696
#PokemonGo staff: We're experiencing trouble with our servers
Me: pic.twitter.com/CAblZI7ZFV
— Still Margaery ???? (@jess_loga) July 11, 2016
https://twitter.com/Moe_Badi/status/752606670082154496
https://twitter.com/_jessicanelson/status/752608263561056256
#PokemonGO: "Our servers are experiencing issues. Please come back later" pic.twitter.com/Q58cXXaSEe
— Gem ???? (@gmmlsknny) July 11, 2016
Pokemon GO servers are trash today.
— 100T Nadeshot (@Nadeshot) July 11, 2016
https://twitter.com/CutzyGaming/status/752612869691367429
https://twitter.com/CatchEmAlI/status/752323806031671296
Me when the Pokemon GO servers are down pic.twitter.com/XXYmWyPle0
— Tommo (@TommoTheCabbit) July 11, 2016
https://twitter.com/CatchthemalI/status/752503935139737601
