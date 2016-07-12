People are already spending more time with 'Pokemon GO' than they are with Snapchat

We haven’t seen a tech phenomenon like “Pokémon GO” in a long time. Released last Wednesday, the smartphone game from Niantic and Nintendo almost immediately topped the app charts, sent Nintendo’s stock skyrocketing, and sent armies of gamers into the streets, parks, and graveyards to hunt mythical Pokémon creatures.

This chart from Statista shows how obsessed people are with the game. On Friday — two days after its release — Android users who had downloaded the game spent an average of over 43 minutes with it, well ahead of other popular apps like WhatsApp, Instagram, and Snapchat.

