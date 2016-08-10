You officially can't play Pokémon Go at the Hiroshima Memorial or the Holocaust Museum

The Hiroshima Memorial and the Holocaust Museum are now completely Pokémon-free zones.

Following requests from officials at both locations, Niantic — the company that makes Pokémon Go — removed all Pokéstops, Gyms, and the little pocket monsters themselves from both sites, according to AP.

The game’s removal from the Hiroshima Memorial came just in time for an annual ceremony marking the anniversary of the atomic bombing the US carried out against Japan on August 6, 1945.

“We were so relieved,” said city official Tatsuya Sumida. “We were worried if those Pokémon were really going to go away in time.”

When Pokémon Go was first released, the Holocaust Museum in Washington, DC, politely requested that its visitors not play the game on the premises, but now Pokémon Go users won’t be able to use the app there either, even if they wanted to.

We welcome & encourage visitors to use technology to engage w/our exhibitions & programs while being respectful of our role as a memorial.

— US Holocaust Museum (@HolocaustMuseum) July 12, 2016

It remains to be seen whether Niantic will remove the game from other sensitive locations, like the Arlington Cemetery, which also requested its visitors refrain from playing during their visits.

We do not consider playing “Pokemon Go” to be appropriate decorum on the grounds of ANC. We ask all visitors to refrain from such activity.

— Arlington Cemetery (@ArlingtonNatl) July 12, 2016

Pokémon Go’s relationship to real-world locations has caused friction with homeowners, too: someone filed a lawsuit against Niantic, The Pokémon Company, and Nintendo for players trespassing due to his home’s proximity to a Pokéstop.

Niantic has a form available online for anyone that wants to request the removal of a Pokéstop from a certain location, but it’s unclear to what degree it will be honouring these requests.

Moral of the story: Please be mindful of your whereabouts when playing Pokémon Go, and use some common sense.

