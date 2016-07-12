The Pokemon Go smartwatch is sold out -- now people are paying $200+ on Ebay

Pokemon Go, the smash hit mobile game, may be free to play, but its accessories will cost you.

The mobile gaming phenomenon currently sweeping the United States seems to be a perfect app for smartwatches.

Because the game has you walk through the real world to catch them all, lots of people think it would be really handy if your Apple Watch or Android Wear device could vibrate when you walk by a Pokemon or game location.

Unfortunately, Pokemon Go has no Apple Watch or Android Wear support. What it does have, however, is its own custom-made wearable exclusively for catching Pokemon called Pokemon Go Plus — but because the game is such a craze, the $35 device is totally sold out.

But if you must have one, you can buy one on Ebay for $200. That’s not a typo.

Pokemon-crazy adults are spending hundreds of dollars on a $35 toy meant for children.

For example, one Pokemon Go Plus preorder — shipping in three weeks — currently has 34 bids and a price north of $200.

Another listing has the “buy it now” price listed as $198.98. These accessories won’t even be shipped to players until August.

The Verge got a hands-on demo of the Pokemon Go Plus watch last September. The Bluetooth dongle vibrates when you’re nearby a Pokemon, so you don’t have to be looking down at your phone the entire time. It’s not needed to play the game, but it will probably make it a lot more fun.

Turns out, it took Nintendo and a children’s game to make a smartwatch that people actually want to buy.

