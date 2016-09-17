Here's why you should (or shouldn't) buy the new Pokémon Go Plus accessory

Niantic The Pokémon Go Plus can be worn around the wrist, or clipped onto your clothing.

The official Pokémon Go Plus accessory is finally available for purchase, but that doesn’t mean you’ll be able to get your hands on one right away — it will probably go in and out of stock until the hype wears off a bit.

It’s designed to work in tandem with Pokémon Go, taking care of some of the game’s basic functions without you having to look at your phone, but it’s definitely not perfect.

If you’re wondering whether you should spend the $35, the decision will come down to exactly what you want to use it for.

The good: Hatching eggs and earning candy

Though it wasn’t clear until recently, Niantic confirmed the Pokémon Go Plus will keep track of your distance travelled, even while your phone is locked and tucked away in your pocket.

That’s good news for those of you who are looking for a way to simplify the process of incubating eggs and earning candy for your Buddy Pokémon. Rather than keep the app open at all times as you walk around, all you have to do is make sure you have the app running in the background on your phone.

The bad: Catching Pokémon

Where Pokémon Go Plus falls short is the process of catching Pokémon. The device will light up when you encounter a Pokémon, letting you throw a Pokéball with just a single press of a button, but it just doesn’t compare to doing so on the full app.

First of all, the Pokémon Go Plus can only throw standard Pokéballs. So, if you encounter something rare, you won’t be able to tame it with a Razz Berry or use a more powerful ball.

Second of all, you only get one attempt to catch a Pokémon. If your first throw fails, the Pokémon will flee.

The verdict: It depends on what you want it for

If you have a ton of eggs you want to hatch, but hate having to keep the app open, the Pokémon Go Plus is a great solution.

But if you’re looking to get the Pokémon Go Plus to aid in your quest to catch ’em all, you’re better off saving your $35 for a portable battery charger. You’re going to need it.

