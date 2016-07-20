'Pokémon Go' players in Bosnia are wandering into minefields

Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images A minefield warning sign in the Falklands.

Police around the globe are warning people playing “Pokémon Go” against blindly wandering in search of rare pokémon in case they trespass on private property.

But players in Bosnia have to deal with a far more serious risk: Accidentally stumbling into dangerous minefields.

A Bosnian de-mining charity has put out a warning on Facebook urging “Pokémon Go” players to exercise caution after hearing concerning reports. (The charity’s warning was previously reported by the BBC.)

“We received information that some users of the Pokemon Go app in Bosnia were going to places which are a risk for mines, in search of a pokemon,” Posavina bez mina wrote.

It added: “Citizens are urged not to do so, to respect demarcation signs of dangerous mine fields and not to go into unknown areas.”

The war in Bosnia and Herzegovina in the 1990s left the company contaminated with landmines. There have been 600 deaths from landmines since the end of the war, according to Roads And Kingdoms, and more than 1,700 have been “involved” in accidents.

There have been extensive de-mining operations underway for years, and the current goal is to have the country free of mines by 2019 — but right now, there are still an estimated 120,000 undiscovered mines.

Since its recent launch, “Pokémon Go” has proved wildly popular — often causing chaos in its wake. It has prompted stampedes of players in search of rare pokémon, and thieves have used it to ambush and rob unsuspecting players.

Two teenage players in Florida have even been shot at by a homeowner who thought they were burglars after hearing them say “did you get anything?”

