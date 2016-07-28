These are the six features that players want most from Pokémon Go

As Pokémon Go players start to catch all of the Pokémon and experience all the game has to offer, they’re increasingly left wanting more, more, more.

App analytics firm Sensor Tower ran an analysis of Pokémon Go’s reviews on the Apple iTunes App Store in the United States, and pulled out the top six features that players want most.

As you might expect, the #1 feature request is the ability to directly battle other players — right now, there’s no way for Pokémon trainers to directly go head-to-head, instead fighting computer-controlled opponents. Unexpectedly, #2 was better map accuracy, which helps with finding and capturing Pokémon.

The full results:

While the ability to trade Pokémon is definitely coming in a future update, as announced by Niantic CEO John Hanke, the rest are still somewhat up in the air.

The request for more Pokémon Gyms and Pokéstops speaks to a larger issue with the game, though: While big cities like New York and San Francisco are replete with real-life locations that map to crucial areas in the game, rural areas and the suburbs are veritable deserts, making it harder to play. That could be a long-term barrier to maintaining player interest.

