Pokémon Go players are walking dogs from an animal shelter

Twitter/Amanda Aunspach Pokémon Go made this dog very happy.

Pokémon Go is a game about catching fake animals. But this week, it actually improved the lives of some real ones.

The game requires players to walk around as they search for Pokémon — and many users report trekking miles per day in search of the rarest catches. After the game exploded in popularity, an animal shelter in Indiana realised that all those players could make excellent walkers for the shelter’s dogs.

So the shelter published a post on Facebook asking budding Pokémon trainers to consider walking a dog while they played. It was quickly shared tens of thousands of times.

PostbyMuncie Animal Shelter.

And, as of last night, more than 150 people have actually answered the call, according to a report from the Star Press. Shelter director Phil Peckinpaugh told WISH TV that he had to buy 20 new leashes to keep up with demand.

Some volunteers have posted adorable photos of their Pokémon-hunting companions on social media:

This is KC’s new friend Clyde. He’s a dog at the Muncie Animal Shelter. He’s helping us catch Pokemon today! pic.twitter.com/zWX6eB1zhR

— John Robertson (@Cru33) July 14, 2016

This is Clyde he’s an adoptable dog at the Muncie Animal Shelter. Go take him on a Pokemon walk he’s a good one. pic.twitter.com/ArFncM9yqI

— Amanda Aunspach (@WeedleQueen) July 14, 2016

“I’m tickled,” Peckinpaugh told the Star Press. “I hope this Pokémon Go isn’t something that lasts a couple weeks. I hope the shelter becomes a hot spot.”

