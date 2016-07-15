A guy got stabbed while playing 'Pokémon GO,' but he wouldn't stop playing to go to the hospital

A 22-year-old Oregon man was stabbed earlier this week while he was playing

Pokémon Go, but he refused to go to the hospital for medical treatment until he could finish his

Pokémon-hunting mission.

“Right after I was stabbed, I continued my mission to Plaid Pantry to get chips and beer,” Michael Baker told KPTV.

Baker was walking around his Forest Grove neighbourhood at around 1 a.m. on the way to the local convenience store when he said a man approached him, who also had a cell phone. He asked him if he was also playing Pokemon, and that led to the altercation.

“I saw him go by and asked if he was playing Pokémon Go. He was like ‘what?’ I guess he wanted to battle because he came up at me with a knife,” Baker told the station. The unknown attacker allegedly stabbed him in the shoulder.

Baker then continued on to the 24-hour convenience store. A witness at the store apparently saw Baker’s injury and called the police, who responded to the store. The police department description of the incident is quite surreal:

“Officers responded to the store, where the 22-year-old man had come in to buy chips and beer, as well as find a Pokémon. The man was able to give a description of his attacker, who allegedly stabbed the victim as they passed each other near 19th Avenue and Filbert Street. The victim refused medical treatment and continued his Pokémon hunt. The incident is under investigation.”

This may have been the first Pokémon-related stabbing reported, but it is not the last. On Wednesday, police in Anaheim, California reported a man being stabbed while playing the game in a city park around 12 a.m.

NBC Los Angeles reported the victim is expected to survive.

“What we are encouraging is if you are going to play to do it safely, and not lose sight of what you’re doing,” Anaheim Police Sgt. Luis Correa told NBC. “Be aware of your surroundings. Do it in a manner that’s safe so you don’t get into trouble.”

