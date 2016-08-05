The creators of Pokémon Go just promised to fix one of the game's worst bugs

For the last week or so, Pokémon Go players have been in an uproar over an app update to the smash-hit game.

Not only did that update remove a crucial monster-tracking feature… it also introduced a pair of glitches that make it harder to catch

Pokémon in the wild, and also made players miss out on certain experience bonuses used to level up when capturing Pokémon.

Well, in a tweet, Pokémon Go developer Niantic promises that they’re on it:

Trainers, a new bug affecting throw accuracy increases the odds of escape and omits the XP bonus. We are working on a fix, stay tuned…

Reddit’s Pokémon Go community is of two minds about this announcement: On the one hand, Niantic has been skimping on the communication with fans even as glitches and bugs have plagued the game, so any kind of acknowledgement here is good.

But on the other hand, it’s been a week since this bug started, so some are distressed that it took Niantic this long to make any kind of announcement, especially without a timeline for a fix.

In the meantime, despite the fact that same fans are raging against Niantic for what they see as the broken state of

Pokémon Go — especially in the wake of the controversial shutdown of popular Pokémon Go cheating sites — all available data indicates that the game is as popular as ever.

