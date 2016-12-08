'Pokémon GO' is about to get a mess of new Pokémon

Since “Pokémon GO” exploded in popularity this summer, Pokémon Trainers the world over have been trying their best to snatch up all 151 Pokémon (even though only 143 are currently available to find around the world) — to “catch ’em all,” if you will.

Unbelievably, a lot of folks have managed to do it.

The Pokemon Company Since there are three region-locked Pokémon and five ‘Legendary’ Pokémon that aren’t in the game, the most you can collect currently is 143.

What you see above is the work of Business Insider video producer/Pokémaniac Chris Snyder. He is ready for new Pokémon in “Pokémon GO,” like lots of other folks.

The good news: More Pokémon are about to arrive!

The bad news: We have no idea how many, or exactly when they will arrive.

Here’s the full news brief, care of The Pokémon Company and Niantic Labs (the game’s development studio):

“The Pokémon Company International and Niantic, Inc. will reveal details on December 12 about the addition of more Pokémon to ‘Pokémon GO’.”

And December 12 is very soon, in case you didn’t know — next Monday, in fact. Better yet, we have a pretty good idea of which Pokémon are being added — that’s because the game’s already received an update that internet sleuths dug through. What they discovered: the 100 “Gen 2” Pokémon are being added.

Currently, “Pokémon GO” has 151 total Pokémon in its Pokédex. Without travelling around the world, most people are only able to see/capture 143 of those 151; the number excludes so-called “Legendary” Pokémon that aren’t in the game yet (they’re expected to show up in some form of in-game/real-world “event”), and the regionally-locked Pokémon (Mr. Mime, Kangaskhan, and Farfetch’d). It sounds like another 100 may arrive as soon as next week!

Getty A ‘Pokémon GO’ player in New York City’s Times Square.

Of course, the folks behind “Pokémon GO” have yet to confirm that. We’ll have to wait for Monday, December 12 to find out.

