We just learned about some big changes likely coming soon to 'Pokémon Go'

People are eager to know what’s coming next for Pokémon Go, the super popular mobile game for iPhone and Android.

The biggest features requested by players includes the ability to trade Pokémon with friends, an improved in-game Pokémon tracker, and the ability to catch “Legendary” creatures like Mewtwo. And thankfully, some of these features are actually coming soon.

Thanks to new code found in the game’s most recent update, we have a good idea about which features to expect:

Trading Nick Johnson It looks like Niantic Labs (the game studio behind Pokémon Go) is making good on its promise to add the ability to trade Pokémon with friends in the game. Phrases like 'Trade_search' and 'Trade_offer' were uncovered by multiple Reddit users in the game's most recent update. This indicates that players will soon be able to offer creatures for others to browse and choose from. 'Buddy' Pokémon Cartoon Network You may be able to assign your trainer a special 'buddy' Pokémon in the game. Once assigned, the Pokémon would follow you as you walk and collect candies to evolve, according to references in the code that were pierced together on Reddit. New kinds of incense Megan Willett/Tech Insider Incense in Pokémon Go attracts random Pokémon to your location for 30 minutes. But Niantic could soon let players attract specific types of Pokémon with special incense, according to the game's code. Placeholders for 'Item_incense_cool' and 'Item_incense_floral' have been uncovered, which suggest you may be able to attract just ice and water or bug and grass types of Pokémon. More references to special 'Legendary' Pokémon Cartoon Network While plenty of references to Legendary Pokémon, like Mew and Mewtwo, have already been discovered, the most recent update to the game's code includes a new placeholder called 'activity_catch_legend_pokemon.' That means players will be able to catch these rare creatures, although how and where they will be caught remains a mystery. Niantic has hinted that it will introduce big group events in the game, and footage from the game's original trailer shows players taking down Mewtwo together. Playing in VR Karyne Levy/Business Insider Yes, you'll probably be able to play Pokémon Go in VR soon. A new 'VR' folder in the game's code includes references to Google Cardboard, the inexpensive VR headset that's literally made with cardboard.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.