Pokémon Go is finally giving more people access to the game's most wanted feature

Reddit A screenshot of the new tracker in Pokémon Go.

There are many features players want to see in Pokémon Go, but nothing has been as hotly anticipated as a ‘Nearby’ tracker that actually works.

Pokémon Go creator Niantic Labs has been testing a new tracker in San Francisco since August, and now it’s thankfully starting to make the tracker available in more areas.

The tracker shows Pokémon that are currently spawning close to nearby Pokéstops, which makes them much easier to find than the random list of nearby creatures that most players see in the game.

“After reviewing your feedback, we have made some changes to the Nearby feature we were originally testing in San Francisco, California,” Niantic said in a blog post on Tuesday. “We have changed the feature to only show the Nearby feature if a PokéStop is close to your location. In addition, we have also made changes to the way Sightings now works.”

Some players on Reddit have been having trouble with the new tracker’s accuracy, so hopefully it will become more accurate over time.

Here is where the new Nearby tracker in Pokémon Go now works, per Niantic:

United States of America: All states west of the Mississippi River (except Hawaii and Alaska)

Canada: British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and the western half of Ontario

Australia: All states and territories

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.