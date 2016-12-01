Pokémon Go is finally fixing its biggest problem for most players

Business Insider The Pokémon Go ‘Nearby’ tracker now works in New York City.

Pokémon Go is finally fixing its biggest problem.

After months where many players could not find Pokémon in Pokémon Go, players in the U.S. and most of Europe will finally get a working “Nearby” tracker.

Pokémon Go creator Niantic Labs has been slowly making the tracker available to more players in recent weeks — but the basic feature has been restricted to U.S. players west of the Mississippi River until now.

“We will be expanding the Nearby Pokémon feature to the rest of the continental United States and large parts of Europe,” according to a Wednesday blog post by Niantic. “We will continue to review the feedback submitted on our official social media accounts and in other channels and make changes if necessary.”

The tracker allows you to see where Pokémon are located in the game’s map based on their proximity to nearby Pokéstops, which are virtual stops for collecting items that are associated with physical locations in the real world.

Without the tracker, many have been left to blindly stumble upon Pokémon in the game for months. Some players on Reddit have been having trouble with the new tracker’s accuracy, but those issues are hopefully fixed now that Niantic is making it available to everyone.

