Apple says that Pokémon Go was downloaded more times in its first week than any other iPhone app in history

The “Pokémon Go” phenomenon is real.

Apple confirmed to Tech Insider Friday that the app had more downloads its first week than any other app in the App Store’s eight-year history.

Even more impressive: “Pokémon Go” was only available in the US, Australia, and New Zealand that first week, so most of the world didn’t even have a chance to download it. “Pokémon Go” has slowly rolled out to other countries over the last few days.

However, Apple did not give specifics on how many “Pokémon Go” downloads there have been or how much revenue it has generated through the App Store. Third-party estimates are all over the place, as are estimates for how many people use the app daily.

iPhones users only make up a small percentage of “Pokémon Go” players. Android has a much larger user base, so it’s likely the Google Play store saw record numbers too.

