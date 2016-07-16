This 40-second video will convince you that 'Pokémon GO' is an insane phenomenon

By now, you’ve no doubt seen crowds of “Pokémon GO” players all over the place.

A Wartortle just showed up on Santa Monica Pier and HUNDREDS of people ran for it. Absolutely insane #PokemonGO pic.twitter.com/ySfjWMaNYh

— Sam Thorne (@Strippin) July 13, 2016

Everyone from Ellen DeGeneres to Hillary Clinton is talking about the new mobile game, and parks are becoming meeting spots for huge swaths of players.

Look no further than this new video showing what happened at Downtown Park in Bellevue, Washington when a Squirtle showed up:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Did you see that guy hockey check his (soon-to-be-former) friend, to the point that his phone goes flying? Let’s take a closer look, in slow-motion.



OK then! Here’s hoping they all caught Squirtle. It’s gonna be a wild summer, y’all!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.