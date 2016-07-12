'Pokémon GO' is fostering missed connections everywhere and now they're showing up on Craigslist

“Pokémon GO” launched last week and it quickly became all anyone was doing and talking about all weekend long.

To catch them all, trainers are encourage to go outside and walk around to track down different Pokémon and reach higher levels in the game. Many players have run in to other people playing during their travels out and about in their neighbourhoods. Those playing in public areas, like parks and city streets have travelled farther and come in contact with more people. As a result there have been “missed connections” popping up on Craigslist.

The personal ads detail an encounter which posters wish to further. They have been popping up from all over the country and they all include a similar story: trainers wandering around when they encounter another trainer with whom they fail to trade information with.

This post from the San Francisco area acknowledges that the poster was too shy to ask their missed connection for their number.

This post out of Massachusetts is from a poster looking for a girl who offered her charger to the Pokémon trainer in need of some extra battery life.

In Phoenix, a trainer is looking for someone they were teaching to play the game.

The missed connections don’t stop there. Posts have also popped up in Chicago and Seattle among other cities across the country along with Twitter.

missed connection: guy at the park with a cute dog that was on the same pokémon go team as me pic.twitter.com/Whiz2m55yt — hannaH Buttigieg (@hannahbutt14) July 11, 2016

Missed connection: you caught a Pokemon on the other side of the same parking lot where I caught a Pokemon

— snarky trash (@Thinker_Taylor) July 10, 2016

As this is just the beginning for “Pokémon GO,” we expect to see more missed connections as the game progresses and more people get out there to play.

