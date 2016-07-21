Pokemon Go made augmented reality a popular technology, now retailers are taking advantage of it

Before the launch of Pokemon Go, many didn’t fully grasp the concept of augmented reality and how it can be applied to daily life.

Now, thanks the mobile app, the penny has dropped and other industries want to ride the trend.

The retail industry has already transformed significantly thanks to advances in technology but there are still many more areas of the sector that can benefit from augmented reality.

Alice Kuepper, organiser of the Online Retailer Expo & Conference, in Sydney July 21 to 22, says the industry is changing fast with retailers investing big bucks into finding new ways to appeal to an increasingly connected world of tech-savvy consumers.

This year’s event will feature “future stores” with augmented reality mirrors, mood-driven personalisation and touch screen window shopping to give consumers, and industry players, a taste of what’s to come.

Here’s a bit about each of the features:

The virtual mirror Photo: Supplied. Developed by MemoMi Labs Inc, shoppers can now experiencing 360 degree, true-to-life views of themselves via a digital MemoryMirror. Using simple body gestures or a smartphone app, shoppers can control the MemoryMirror to change outfit styles, sizes and colours in their reflection in real-time. The mirror also allows the user to see themselves dressed in different outfits side-by-side. The platform allows people to instantly share photos and videos of themselves in their new outfits via smartphone and social media. This technology is already used by retail stores including Neiman Marcus, American Eagle and Kenneth Cole. Mood-driven personalisation Photo: Supplied. In an Australian first, design and digital agency Isobar has created a device that uses neuroscience to help match a customer’s mood with the perfect item for purchase. They call it UMOOD. The activation first became available at the Japanese fashion retailer Uniqlo, where customers were fitted with a neuro-headset and shown a series of video stimuli. The headset then tracked their neurological responses within their frontal lobe -- the part of the brain responsible for mood. The responses were analysed in real-time by a custom-built algorithm to identify the shopper’s current mood and recommended the perfect T-shirt for them. Touchscreen window shopping Photo: Supplied. Melbourne digital innovation agency, IE Digital, has designed a shop window embedded with a large touch screen to allow passers-by to browse through a store’s entire range of products from the outside. Using the technology customers can now securely check-out any selected product on their own mobile device and choose from a range of shipping options; all without ever having set foot inside. For those who can make it into the store, the developers have also created a fitting-room technology that allows the shopper to scan their product while trying it on and request for a staff member to bring a new size or colour directly to them.

The writer is attending the ORIAs as a guest of Reed Marketing.

