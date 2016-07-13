People are playing 'Pokemon GO' in really inappropriate places and national museums and cemeteries aren't pleased

If you thought the first venues to be annoyed by the “Pokémon GO” frenzy would be gyms, you thought wrong.

It turns out the hot mobile game has users travelling all over cities, even in places that aren’t appropriate for catching pokémon.

Arlington Cemetery just issued a tweet asking players to please refrain from Pikachu hunting on its grounds:

We do not consider playing “Pokemon Go” to be appropriate decorum on the grounds of ANC. We ask all visitors to refrain from such activity.

— Arlington Cemetery (@ArlingtonNatl) July 12, 2016

The Holocaust Museum in Washington, D.C. also issued a similar statement. The game turned it into a “pokéstop,” which lures players to the locations in pursuit of pokémon and virtual prizes.

“Playing Pokémon Go in a memorial dedicated to the victim of Nazism is extremely inappropriate,” The Holocaust Museum’s director of communications told Entertainment Weekly. “We are attempting to have the Museum removed from the game.”

We welcome & encourage visitors to use technology to engage w/our exhibitions & programs while being respectful of our role as a memorial.

— US Holocaust Museum (@HolocaustMuseum) July 12, 2016

Meanwhile, other countries that don’t yet have access to “Pokémon GO” are already working on plans to keep their grounds off the app. A U.S. tourist who had downloaded the app in the states opened the app at Germany’s Auschwitz Memorial and found a pokémon. The memorial tells the New York Times it has already contacted the game’s maker, Niantic Labs, and asked for it to be removed when the game launches in Europe.

“Allowing such games to be active on the site of Auschwitz Memorial is disrespectful to the memory of the victims of the German Nazi concentration and extermination camp on many levels,” a spokesperson told The New York Times.

