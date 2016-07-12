Don't throw away your Pidgeys in 'Pokémon GO' -- here's why you should hold onto them

If you’re playing “Pokémon GO” you’ve probably noticed you come across a lot of Pidgeys, Rattata, Weedles, and Caterpie in your quest to become a Pokémon Master.

You’re also probably tempted to casually toss away some of these common Pokémon to Professor Willow for some sweet, sweet Poké candy. We know. It’s tempting. Plus, a Pigeotto is way cooler than a Pidgey.

BUT you may want to think twice before transferring away those recurring Rattata and Pidgeys. If you’re hoping to gain more experience points to level up faster in the game, those easy-to-get Pokémon could come in handy.

Pidgey, Caterpie, and Weedle all require 12 candies each to evolve. A Rattata needs 25. Each time you evolve a Pokémon you gain an extra 500 XP.

The Pokemon Company Look at how few candies you need to evolve these Pokémon.

The Pokemon Company Even this guy only needs 25 candies. That’s not so bad.

Most of the Pokémon you’ll catch need at least 50 to evolve (and once you evolve those Pokémon, you’ll often need 100 more candies to evolve them again).

The Pokemon Company You need 100 Nidoran candy to evolve to the next stage. How long will it take to find 87 more Nidoran?

And don’t even get me started on Magikarp.

If you’re trying to gain more XP, the fastest route to go is to evolve Pokémon. If you really want to get the most out of evolving your Pokémon, don’t do it one at a time. Stock up a few creatures to evolve and wait until you get a Lucky Egg. That doubles any XP points you receive for 30 minutes. If you have a good four to five Pokémon to evolve, you could easily rack up 5,000 XP in a few minutes.

So bring on the Pidgey, Caterpie, and Weedle. They will help you on your way to the top.

