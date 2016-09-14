Pokémon Go's money train is running out of steam

Late last month, we reported that the Pokémon Go phenomenon seemed to have peaked in the US, with active users starting to decline for the first time.

But new data from Slice Intelligence suggests Pokémon Go is also getting hit where it really hurts: the wallet.

The data shows that the percentage of Pokémon Go players that actually pay money through in-app purchases has fallen by 79% since it peaked on July 15. On July 15, a whopping 61% all mobile game buyers made an in-game Pokémon Go purchase. But on September 3, it had dropped to only

22.5% of all mobile game buyers.

Here is the chart from Slice Intelligence:

That doesn’t mean that Pokémon Go isn’t making any money. In fact, it is the top grossing app in the US, according to App Annie.

But there have been a bunch of nagging problems that have plagued

Pokémon Go since its launch, only some of which have been addressed. These have especially irked hardcore players, who are more likely to be the ones spending money in the game.

Here’s a chart from SurveyMonkey Intelligence that shows how the count of weekly users for Pokémon Go has declined since its peak in July:

