'Pokémon Go' is giving players a good reason to play over Thanksgiving

Whether you feel like taking a stroll through your old neighorhood while back at home, or you just need to walk off that Thanksgiving dinner, “Pokémon Go” has got your back this week. The hit mobile game is introducing some temporary bonuses for playing during Thanksgiving break.

Before you get all excited thinking the game is adding new Pokémon, you might want to adjust your expectations. “Pokémon Go” is merely doubling the amount of experience points and Stardust players get for completing in-game actions, such as catching Pokémon or visiting Pokéstops. This bonus is in effect from November 23 to November 30.

Double experience and Stardust, combined with the new daily bonus feature, means Thanksgiving is the perfect opportunity to try to get the astronomical amount of experience points necessary to level up after level 20.

It may not be a hugely substantial update, but it’s something. If you’re still dedicated to “Pokémon Go” after all this time, you have to take what you can get.

