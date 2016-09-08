Pokémon Go is coming to the Apple Watch.

Niantic Lab, the studio behind the popular game, announced the new app for Apple’s wearable on Wednesday.

The companion app will show you how far you need to walk to hatch virtual eggs and show nearby Pokémon you can catch in the game.

Niantic CEO John Hanke revealed that Pokémon Go has been downloaded 500 million times from Apple’s App Store and the Google Play Store. Hanke said that players have collectively walked 4.6 billion kilometers.

