Pokémon Go is causing a major rift in society

Pokemon Go players in the Netherlands. Photo: Remko de Waal/ AFP/ Getty Images.

As Pokémon GO sweeps the world its dividing society into two camps: the Pokeplayers and the Pokehaters.

Pokémon GO players are so involved and dedicated to the game that its causing a real problem with those who aren’t using the app.

If you’re not yet “up with it”, the mobile game uses augmented reality to player find, catch and train Pokémon characters in the real world.

This mean it has caused scenes like this in Central Park to happen all over the world.

Jonathan Perez/Twitter People gathered in Central Park to try and catch Pokémon.

But those who live in these popular Pokémon areas have had enough.

On Tuesday night Pokémon Go had to be moved on by police after a large crowd flocked to Peg Paterson Park in Rhodes, near Sydney.

The park has been a popular location for Pokémon Go players as it has three Pokéstops. These locations can maximise a player’s progress.

One resident told the Sydney Morning Herald: “About midnight [Tuesday night], police came making a number of bookings for unauthorised parking on the roads – double parking.

“This playground is supposed to be for the kids. Yesterday people were hanging on those devices designed for kids to enjoy.

“It’s becoming an activity which, if I as an individual wanted to hold – such as a birthday party – I would have to get council approval.”

Here’s a look at the scene.

Rhodes, Sydney, has been a massive Pokemon Go gathering point for days. Last night, locals waterbombed them pic.twitter.com/PnMpksjFOf — Josh Butler (@JoshButler) July 13, 2016

It’s not the only inappropriate turn the game has taken.

After hearing that cemeteries were popular Pokémon locations in the States, Business Insider called around to some of the biggest cemeteries in Sydney to see if they had noticed the trend.

While no one we called, including Rockwood, Gore Hill, Eastern Suburbs Memorial Park, had experience this in their cemetaries, a man who says he was involved in the testing of Pokemon Go has 3AW’s Neil Mitchell today that players had been spotted laughing and looking for Pokemon in cemeteries at Dandenong, Kew and St Kilda.

“To be honest, I find it disgraceful,” he said.

Pokemon Go players in San Francisco. Photo: Glenn Chapman/ AFP/ Getty Images.

It follows similar concerns in America, with players spotted at war memorials and even a Holocaust museum looking to find virtual creatures.

Yesterday, NSW Justice posted this on Twitter as a warning of Pokeplayers to be more aware of the context of the location the may be mining Pokémon for.

Going to court is not a game: Pokémon Go trainers should look elsewhere for digital critters. pic.twitter.com/XOGC3nxswG — Justice NSW (@NSWJustice) July 12, 2016

This follows a warning from the Darwin police last week, telling people to not come into the station looking for Pokémon.

