Pokémon Go helped an Arizona woman save a kid's life

3TV Pokémon Go helped this woman save a life.

An Arizona woman was out playing Pokémon Go with her family when she helped save a young boy’s life, 3TV reports.

Pokémon Go — the new smartphone game that’s taken the world by storm

— forces users to move around on foot to discover and capture Pokemon. The game led Buckeye, Arizona woman Jeanette Warner and her family to a park, where she saw two boys bullying a younger one.

“They were making him run sprints, not letting him get a drink, just being real turkeys,” she told 3TV. At first she kept walking along, but soon turned back to help the boy. When Warner approached, the young boy had fallen face first onto the ground. The bullies fled, and she called 911.

Firefighters treated the boy at the scene and told reporters that he was showing signs of heat stroke. He was later later flown to nearby Phoenix Children’s Hospital, but there were no further updates on his condition.

“Everything happens for a reason,” Warner told 3TV. “If it wasn’t for my son loading Pokémon on my phone…I never would have been in the right place at the right time to see this little guy needed help.”

Watch the full story here:

azfamily.com 3TV Phoenix Breaking News, Weather, Sport

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.