Pokémon Go has launched in Australia, and gamers everywhere are freaking out

Sarah Kimmorley
Photo: TORU YAMANAKA/ AFP/ Getty Images.
Photo: iTunes/ Pokemon Go.

Pokémon Go, an augmented reality mobile game based on the popular 1990’s anime series “Pokemon”, has launched in Australia, and gamers are losing it.

Pokémon is the second-most successful video game-based media franchise in the world, behind only Nintendo’s Mario franchise, and now the augmented reality mobile game is available on iOS and Android.

The Nintendo game, developed Niantic Labs, is free but has voluntary extras which cost between $US0.99 to $US99.99.

Here’s why it’s so exciting.

The game uses your phone’s camera and GPS to capture, battle, train, and trade virtual Pokémon who appear throughout the real world. Then as you move around the app uses vibrations and a flashing light to alert the player of the presence of a nearby Pokémon.

While the app was available in a beta version, Go’s release date was a surprise for all.

It appears that Australia, New Zealand and Japan has received the app first, leaving fans everywhere else in the world on edge in anticipation.

Here’s what they’re saying on Twitter

Others who already have the app, have noticed that it would have another benefit to playing: fitness

And then some people have realised that the app could actually land them in a bit of trouble

