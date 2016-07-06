Pokémon Go has launched in Australia, and gamers everywhere are freaking out

Photo: TORU YAMANAKA/ AFP/ Getty Images.

Pokémon Go, an augmented reality mobile game based on the popular 1990’s anime series “Pokemon”, has launched in Australia, and gamers are losing it.

Pokémon is the second-most successful video game-based media franchise in the world, behind only Nintendo’s Mario franchise, and now the augmented reality mobile game is available on iOS and Android.

The Nintendo game, developed Niantic Labs, is free but has voluntary extras which cost between $US0.99 to $US99.99.

Here’s why it’s so exciting.

The game uses your phone’s camera and GPS to capture, battle, train, and trade virtual Pokémon who appear throughout the real world. Then as you move around the app uses vibrations and a flashing light to alert the player of the presence of a nearby Pokémon.

While the app was available in a beta version, Go’s release date was a surprise for all.

It appears that Australia, New Zealand and Japan has received the app first, leaving fans everywhere else in the world on edge in anticipation.

Here’s what they’re saying on Twitter

This is me waiting for Pokemon Go pic.twitter.com/KCz2w4Lk8o — Kas misses MX (@eversincewisco) July 6, 2016

The fact #PokemonGO is not released in the US first is punishment for our current presidential candidates. — Mr.ssippi (@Redeemed_Rebel) July 6, 2016

I don't want to sound dramatic but I am literally going to die if #PokemonGO isn't released in US on iOS tonight — Jacob (@BewilderBerry) July 6, 2016

https://twitter.com/Hey_Hails/status/750527962005602304

https://twitter.com/keefuslaflare/status/750526223239880704

Others who already have the app, have noticed that it would have another benefit to playing: fitness

Pokémon Go is going to be the fitness app to actually get me to go outside and walk. This is insane. — Jess McDonell (@JessMcDonell) July 6, 2016

Now I have a reason to actually go outside. #PokemonGo — Amiibo UCG (@AmiiboUCG) July 6, 2016

Hey babe wanna go out for a walk "Sure but why?" No reason *hides Pokemon Go — Kevin Slackie (@KSlackie) July 6, 2016

Hah. Pokemon go actually requires you to walk around. THIS IS FITNESS I CAN GET BEHIND — Izzy Gramp (@Shrubbette) July 6, 2016

And then some people have realised that the app could actually land them in a bit of trouble

https://twitter.com/VampireCaine/status/750527273531506688

So many people are going to get hurt playing Pokémon Go. FUTURE NEWS HEADLINE: Local man drowns trying to catch Magikarp — Alex Manuel (@AlexE_ish) July 6, 2016

Fully expecting to be stabbed by a gang in LA whilst hunting night Pokemon as soon as Pokemon GO is out in the US — Sam Thorne (@Strippin) July 6, 2016

OK I’ve been walking around playing Pokemon Go for ten minutes and half already walked into traffic twice. — Cameron Davis (@Gazunta) July 6, 2016

I want this Squirtle but I have to trespass in my neighbour's backyard. Hmm… #PokemonGO — Frank (@Chief_Sangy) July 6, 2016

