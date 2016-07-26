Pokémon Go has been dethroned as the top free iPhone app -- by Snapchat's $100 million stickers

Every fad must eventually slow down.

Pokémon Go, the augmented reality phenomenon, might not be over, but it’s no longer the top free app on Apple’s App Store in the United States.

It ruled Apple’s free charts in the United States for nearly three weeks since it came out on July 7.

But now it’s been replaced by Bitmoji, which lets people make cartoon stickers that look like them. Snapchat bought Bitmoji for $100 million earlier this year and recently integrated it into Snapchat.

It’s a fun app, but it’s not a phenomenon like Pokemon Go, which had people stampeding at times in the real world to catch rare Pokémon in the game, and prompted jokes from people like Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

Some analysts even predicted that Pokémon Go could generate $10 billion in revenue over the next two years off of its in-app purchases.

Bear in mind that this is just in the United States. According to App Annie, Pokémon Go is still the number one free app in 36 countries, and the highest grossing app in the U.S. App Store.

Last week, Apple said Pokemon Go was the most downloaded app in its first week ever, and some estimates indicate it has been downloaded 75 million times.

