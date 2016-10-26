Niantic is reviving Pokemon Go this Halloween with bonus candy - here's how it works

Pokemon Go is giving out bonus candy this Halloween as well as making certain Pokemon easier to capture.

For one week only it will be easier to catch spooky Pokemon, including Gengar, Haunter, Ghastly, Golbat, Zubat, Drowzee, and Hypno.

Users will also earn four candies instead of one from their buddy and transferring a Pokemon will gain two candies instead of one.

Produced by Leon Siciliano. Original reporting by

Alex Perry.

